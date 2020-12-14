George Clooney Picks The Two Movies From His Whole Career That He Can Show His Kids

Which brings us to George Clooney, the 59-year-old father of three-year-old twins. They’re certainly not going to stay focused on their father’s black-and-white directorial effort, Good Night. And Good Luck. Nor are the twins ready for the insanity that is Burn After Reading! But when CinemaBlend spoke with Clooney about his upcoming sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky (which has a strong parental vibe all the way through it), we asked if parenthood has changed Clooney’s mind about the types of stories that he wants to tell as an actor and as a director, and his answer is in the video above.