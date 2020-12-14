Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie Has Cast A Netflix Star As Its Cyclone

This casting updates comes from THR, making Quintessa Swindell the fifth actor to be announced for Black Adam. We’ve known since late 2019 that the JSA would factor into Black Adam, and in July, it was announced that fellow Netflix performer Noah Centineo was being brought on to play Atom Smasher. This was followed by The Invisible Man actor Aldis Hodge being cast as Hawkman in September, and Person of Interest’s Sarah Shahi being cast in October as “a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq.” Now with the Cyclone role filled, that leaves Doctor Fate as the final JSA member to be cast in Black Adam. There were also once plans to include Hawkgirl, but they were tabled for undisclosed reasons.