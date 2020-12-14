The Dungeons And Dragons Movie Just Landed Its First A+ Star, And It's Not Joe Manganiello

Per reporting from Deadline, Chris Pine is in the circling phase of his potential Dungeons & Dragons hiring. The plans, should they follow the intended course, are to have this movie in front of cameras early next year; with Belfast looking to be the location that the production will make its home. Pine will more than likely not be only the first big name drawn to the project, as it’s expected that an ensemble cast will help land this would-be franchise on the road to the kingdom of sequels. Considering how much Joe Manganiello loves Dungeons & Dragons, there's always the chance he could be cast in the movie later down the line.