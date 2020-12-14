Why Disney's Prospects Look Good Despite Disney World Losing Nearly 7 Billion This Year

It is worth mentioning that the powers that be at Disney Theme Parks have managed to stem the tide. Though Disneyland is still shut down, late this year Walt Disney World in Florida was able to increase to 35% capacity. There have been layoffs -- with more coming -- and some of those have been tough on longtime Disney employees, including the famed orchestra from Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort. However, with a vaccine on the way, domestic travel is expected to rise, and a lot of people haven’t gotten their Dole Whips yet this year.