Taika Waititi’s Latest Response To His New Star Wars Movie Is Hilariously On Brand

Filmmaker/actor Taika Waititi has been on a roll over the past few years. He became a household name thanks to his work in Thor: Ragnarok, which led to a partnership with Disney that extended to The Mandalorian and another Thor gig. But Waititi is also getting the chance to helm his own Star Wars movie, and his most recent reaction to that announcement is so on brand.
Taika Waititi had previously been reported to be working on a Star Wars movie, although that was confirmed with last week's dizzying Disney investor's call. Fans are eager to see what the Oscar-winning filmmaker will bring to the table with an addition to the franchise that is independent of the Skywalker Saga, especially after helming an episode of The Mandalorian. When the news was further confirmed his involvement in a Star Wars movie, Waititi took to social media to share a hilarious message. Check it out below.
Touche. The Star Wars franchise means so much to the generations of fans out there. But as a result it makes the stakes high, and Taika Waititi joked that he was here to ruin the childhoods of moviegoers with his own installment in the galaxy far, far away. This is an allegation that has been thrown at countless directors over the last few years, so it's particularly timely.
Taika Waititi shared his funny take on the Star Wars news over on his personal Instagram page. Given the filmmaker's sense of humor and unique point of view, he's assembled a strong following on social media. And posts like this are exactly why, as he's able to poke fun at the business and take the air out of the room on high stake properties like George Lucas'.
Star Wars movies carry so much weight at the box office because entire generations of moviegoers were brought up on the space opera. They're willing to shell out money to return to the colorful galaxy, but their expectations are also sky high. And within the film world in general, the trend of nostalgia has seen audiences complaining that new movies "ruined their childhood."
One of the biggest examples of this trend came with Paul Feig's Ghostbusters movie, which was the subject of massive hate immediately after the first trailer debuted. But this type of personal connection and instant backlash has definitely made its way to Star Wars, with Last Jedi's Rian Johnson and Kelly Marie Tran both the subject of intense online harassment.
But it's also a new age for the Star Wars franchise, as any future installments on the big screen will be movies disconnected from the main Skywalker Saga. This should open things up for unique storytelling, and Lucasfilm has added some killer talent behind the camera. In addition to Taika Waititi, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was confirmed for a Rogue Squadron movie.
Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters in 2022, while The Mandalorian is in the midst of Season 2 on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.