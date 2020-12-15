Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Painful Reason George Clooney Finally Decide To Stop Playing Basketball

George Clooney in The Midnight Sky

George Clooney is one of the most interesting people in Hollywood. Sometimes you hear him speak in interviews and you forget just how many things the actor, director and producer has done throughout his prolific life. Between starring in a medical soap, playing the most made-fun-of Batman, winning Oscars and once being the proud owner of a pig for 20 years it seems his magic trick hat just doesn’t empty. Though Clooney has given up one longtime pastime recently: basketball.

But, in true Clooney fashion, there’s a suave story and jaw-dropping name drop to go along with it. While speaking at the Critics’ Choice Association press conference for his Netflix film The Midnight Sky, which CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell attended, George Clooney talked about why he’s moved away from the sport. In his words:

I stopped hooping three years ago. I was having dinner with President Obama, who I used to play with, and he said he’d stopped playing ball a couple of years ago. It’s nuts because I’d always said… I was 55, and I’d say, ‘I’m going to be playing until I’m 80!’ I played like a 25 year old. But it was one last, like, roll my ankle, get my tooth chipped, get my eye socket cracked with an elbow, and I was like, ‘You know? I’ve had enough. I’ll play tennis, and just switch it up.’

George Clooney’s relationship with basketball goes way back, before he got into acting, he was on his high school’s basketball team. Throughout his life, Clooney has enjoyed doing the sport for fun, also notably dissing a game he had with Leonardo DiCaprio years previously. We’ve seen the Clooney and Obama pictures, which also included the original Spider-Man Tobey Maguire and Avengers star Don Cheadle early in the Obama administration. But it sounds like the team isn’t getting back together anytime soon.

Related

Watch George Clooney Describe The Hysterical Gravity-Related Deleted Scene He Filmed For The Midnight Sky

As George Clooney explains, he thought basketball would be an important part of his life into his old age, but time changes things. He followed in the footsteps of President Obama years back and decided to give up the sport for tennis, which involves a lot less high contact and intensity. It sounds like it was a round of gnarly injuries that really made Clooney decide he’d had enough.

It’s wild to realize George Clooney is nearing 60, with the milestone round number hitting his door in May 2021. Clooney has had an incredible life, but now he’s a real family man with wife Amal and his twins, three-year-old Alexander and Ella. The actor doesn’t make as many movies as he used to, but he’s still very much in the game with his new movie The Midnight Sky, coming to Netflix next week.

George Clooney directed and stars in the sci-fi epic based on a book, about a scientist named Augustine, who is one of the last people on Earth following a cataclysmic event. The movie also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, but you can decide for yourself when The Midnight Sky comes out on December 23.

Up Next

George Clooney Talks Ending Up In The Hospital Due To Major Weight Loss For New Netflix Movie
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Netflix’s The Midnight Sky Review: George Clooney Directs A Pretty But Shallow Sci-Fi Drama reviews 6d Netflix’s The Midnight Sky Review: George Clooney Directs A Pretty But Shallow Sci-Fi Drama Eric Eisenberg
'The Midnight Sky' Interviews with George Clooney, Felicity Jones & More movies 2w 'The Midnight Sky' Interviews with George Clooney, Felicity Jones & More Sean O'Connell, Katie Hughes
Watch George Clooney Describe The Hysterical Gravity-Related Deleted Scene He Filmed For The Midnight Sky news 2w Watch George Clooney Describe The Hysterical Gravity-Related Deleted Scene He Filmed For The Midnight Sky Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 8
Freaky Nov 13, 2020 Freaky 5
Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play 6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 8
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
10 Emmy Rossum Movie And TV Roles You Probably Forgot About TBD 10 Emmy Rossum Movie And TV Roles You Probably Forgot About Rating TBD
Kelly Clarkson Just Got Some Great News From NBC About Her Talk Show TBD Kelly Clarkson Just Got Some Great News From NBC About Her Talk Show Rating TBD
Blake Lively Throws A+ Shade At Husband Ryan Reynolds When Posting About Her ‘Favorite Things’ From Vancouver TBD Blake Lively Throws A+ Shade At Husband Ryan Reynolds When Posting About Her ‘Favorite Things’ From Vancouver Rating TBD
Lord Of The Rings’ Peter Jackson Reveals His Favorite Movie Scene TBD Lord Of The Rings’ Peter Jackson Reveals His Favorite Movie Scene Rating TBD
SNL's Pete Davidson Had A Hilarious Response After Meeting Woman With Same First Name As Ex Ariana Grande TBD SNL's Pete Davidson Had A Hilarious Response After Meeting Woman With Same First Name As Ex Ariana Grande Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information