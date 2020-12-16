Rogue Squadron’s Patty Jenkins Reveals How Much Work Has Already Gone Into Her Star Wars Debut Status

Leave a Comment
On the golden heels of Wonder Woman 1984’s simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release, Disney announced a slew of huge Star Wars news, and the sequel's writer/director Patty Jenkins was a huge part of it. During Disney’s Investor Day news dump, it was announced the the Wonder Woman filmmaker would be helming an upcoming movie from the George Lucas-originated expansive universe, titled Rogue Squadron.
Just following the announcement, Patty Jenkins went on to promote her long-awaited Wonder Woman sequel, so Star Wars fans are in luck. Jenkins spoke to Collider about where Rogue Squadron is in the development process with these words:
We're very far into the — we're finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big. So it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it. I'm super excited about the story.
According to Patty Jenkins, Rogue Squadron is already moving right along. The movie is currently in the pre-script writing process, with the treatment being finished right now. A script treatment is a shorter form of the script that gets into the character descriptions, overarching plot points and key elements of a movie. So it sounds like there’s a fully formed Star Wars movie being developed, but specifics like lines of dialogue and casting is still a bit further down the line. Check out Patty Jenkins' official announcement for Rogue Squadron below:
Patty Jenkins is the daughter of a fighter pilot who lost his life in service, as she explained in the video that revealed the official title and logo for the film. Due to her personal attachment to this line of work, she’s always wanted to make the best fighter pilot movie and has found one within the Star Wars universe. Jenkins has already expertly adapted Diana Prince to screen with Wonder Woman and apparently has made an even better sequel with Wonder Woman 1984 – just check out CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg glowing review.
It’s great news for the Star Wars franchise. Here’s hoping the studio tends to the story with some tender love and care, because wow, are the fans divided these days. A year later, the fandom cannot decide if the franchise went wrong with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, all of the above or if nothing can ever please them. Though many, many fans have been breathing some fresh air with season 2 of The Mandalorian.
Aside from Rogue Squadron, Patty Jenkins will also reteam with Gal Gadot for a Cleopatra movie and potentially a third Wonder Woman film. Wonder Woman 1984 is coming on December 25, and Rogue Squadron is set for December 2023.