Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Rogue Squadron’s Patty Jenkins Reveals How Much Work Has Already Gone Into Her Star Wars Debut Status

Star Wars Rogue Squadron Patty Jenkins move logo

On the golden heels of Wonder Woman 1984’s simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release, Disney announced a slew of huge Star Wars news, and the sequel's writer/director Patty Jenkins was a huge part of it. During Disney’s Investor Day news dump, it was announced the the Wonder Woman filmmaker would be helming an upcoming movie from the George Lucas-originated expansive universe, titled Rogue Squadron.

Just following the announcement, Patty Jenkins went on to promote her long-awaited Wonder Woman sequel, so Star Wars fans are in luck. Jenkins spoke to Collider about where Rogue Squadron is in the development process with these words:

We're very far into the — we're finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big. So it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it. I'm super excited about the story.

According to Patty Jenkins, Rogue Squadron is already moving right along. The movie is currently in the pre-script writing process, with the treatment being finished right now. A script treatment is a shorter form of the script that gets into the character descriptions, overarching plot points and key elements of a movie. So it sounds like there’s a fully formed Star Wars movie being developed, but specifics like lines of dialogue and casting is still a bit further down the line. Check out Patty Jenkins' official announcement for Rogue Squadron below:

Patty Jenkins is the daughter of a fighter pilot who lost his life in service, as she explained in the video that revealed the official title and logo for the film. Due to her personal attachment to this line of work, she’s always wanted to make the best fighter pilot movie and has found one within the Star Wars universe. Jenkins has already expertly adapted Diana Prince to screen with Wonder Woman and apparently has made an even better sequel with Wonder Woman 1984just check out CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg glowing review.

It’s great news for the Star Wars franchise. Here’s hoping the studio tends to the story with some tender love and care, because wow, are the fans divided these days. A year later, the fandom cannot decide if the franchise went wrong with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, all of the above or if nothing can ever please them. Though many, many fans have been breathing some fresh air with season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Aside from Rogue Squadron, Patty Jenkins will also reteam with Gal Gadot for a Cleopatra movie and potentially a third Wonder Woman film. Wonder Woman 1984 is coming on December 25, and Rogue Squadron is set for December 2023.

Up Next

Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins Clarifies How Her Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Will Connect To Books
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Wonder Woman 1984 Review: An Excellent Pair Of Villains Makes The DCEU Sequel Soar Higher Than Its Predecessor reviews 10h Wonder Woman 1984 Review: An Excellent Pair Of Villains Makes The DCEU Sequel Soar Higher Than Its Predecessor Eric Eisenberg
Cats And Wonder Woman 1984 Were Filmed Around The Same Time, But Patty Jenkins Explains Why Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Looks So Different news 1d Cats And Wonder Woman 1984 Were Filmed Around The Same Time, But Patty Jenkins Explains Why Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Looks So Different Adam Holmes
Star Wars Fan May Have Figured Out Where Moff Gideon Is Hiding Out With Baby Yoda television 1d Star Wars Fan May Have Figured Out Where Moff Gideon Is Hiding Out With Baby Yoda Erik Swann

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 8
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
The Stand's Stephen King Reveals His Favorite TV Project, And It's An Unexpected Choice TBD The Stand's Stephen King Reveals His Favorite TV Project, And It's An Unexpected Choice Rating TBD
5 Pixar Reimaginings That Should Happen After Lightyear TBD 5 Pixar Reimaginings That Should Happen After Lightyear Rating TBD
10 Fantastic Schitt’s Creek Christmas Gift Ideas For Fans Of The TV Show TBD 10 Fantastic Schitt’s Creek Christmas Gift Ideas For Fans Of The TV Show Rating TBD
The Only Thing The Voice's Blake Shelton Actually Planned For His Proposal To Gwen Stefani TBD The Only Thing The Voice's Blake Shelton Actually Planned For His Proposal To Gwen Stefani Rating TBD
The Smart Way Disney+ Is Preparing Marvel Fans For WandaVision And Other MCU Shows TBD The Smart Way Disney+ Is Preparing Marvel Fans For WandaVision And Other MCU Shows Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information