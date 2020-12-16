Rogue Squadron’s Patty Jenkins Reveals How Much Work Has Already Gone Into Her Star Wars Debut Status

Patty Jenkins is the daughter of a fighter pilot who lost his life in service, as she explained in the video that revealed the official title and logo for the film. Due to her personal attachment to this line of work, she’s always wanted to make the best fighter pilot movie and has found one within the Star Wars universe. Jenkins has already expertly adapted Diana Prince to screen with Wonder Woman and apparently has made an even better sequel with Wonder Woman 1984 – just check out CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg glowing review.