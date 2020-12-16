When Black Panther 2 Will Reportedly Start Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now. The interim period between phases has been prolonged thanks the delay of Black Widow, while the studio is working on a ton of projects for both the small and silver screens. One movie that fans are especially curious about is Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, which faces a new set of challenges following the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman. And now we have an idea regarding when the mysterious sequel may start filming.