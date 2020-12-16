Comments

Leave a Comment

news

When Black Panther 2 Will Reportedly Start Filming

Chadwick Boseman in Avengers: Infinity War

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now. The interim period between phases has been prolonged thanks the delay of Black Widow, while the studio is working on a ton of projects for both the small and silver screens. One movie that fans are especially curious about is Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, which faces a new set of challenges following the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman. And now we have an idea regarding when the mysterious sequel may start filming.

The first Black Panther movie was a game changer for both the MCU and film world in general. It broke ground with Black talent both in front and behind the camera, and earned a whopping six Oscar nominations-- winning three. While it was previously announced that late actor Chadwick Boseman won't be replaced as T'Challa within the MCU, we may know when the sequel is expected to start filming: June 2021.

This latest update comes to us from The Wrap, with the outlet sourcing an unnamed Marvel insider. While this date is still unconfirmed by the studio itself, it's an exciting report that seemingly indicates that plans are being made to continue the Black Panther franchise. Next June isn't all that far away, so writing, casting, and other aspects of the development stage have to kick into full gear.

The reported filming date for next summer makes a great deal of sense, especially if Marvel Studios still intends on releasing Black Panther 2 in July of 2022. This would give editors and visual effects artists ample time to complete the project once production wraps. We'll just have to see if this shooting window is confirmed, and see how Ryan Coogler will dive back into Wakanda without his leading man.

Black Panther's time in the MCU is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Given how much the first Black Panther movie meant to people, all eyes are on how the story will continue on without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. The studio not re-casting will honor the late actor's legacy, and the narrative possibilities are seemingly endless. There are a variety of characters who could take on the mantle and rule Wakanda, including Shuri, M'Baku, and Okoye. We'll just have to wait and see who suits up in that vibranium suit next.

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, and quickly became a fan favorite character. He went on to appear in three more movies, his solo flick and both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. What's more, Boseman's T'Challa will get one more appearance in the animated What If...? show on Disney+.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

How Marvel's Kevin Feige Paid Tribute To Chadwick Boseman While Revealing Plans For Black Panther Universe
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Black Panther II 2d Black Panther II Sydney Skubic
Black Panther 2d Black Panther Sydney Skubic
How Marvel's Kevin Feige Paid Tribute To Chadwick Boseman While Revealing Plans For Black Panther Universe news 5d How Marvel's Kevin Feige Paid Tribute To Chadwick Boseman While Revealing Plans For Black Panther Universe Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 8
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
The Grudge (2020) Jan 3, 2020 The Grudge (2020) 4
Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In January 2021 TBD Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In January 2021 Rating TBD
What Big Sky’s Unexpected Winter Finale Death Means For The Rest Of Season 1 TBD What Big Sky’s Unexpected Winter Finale Death Means For The Rest Of Season 1 Rating TBD
Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying TBD Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying Rating TBD
The Sad Evermore Song Lyrics Taylor Swift Can't Wait To Hear Sung By Her Fans Live TBD The Sad Evermore Song Lyrics Taylor Swift Can't Wait To Hear Sung By Her Fans Live Rating TBD
One Bachelorette Change The Show Will Probably Stick With After The Pandemic TBD One Bachelorette Change The Show Will Probably Stick With After The Pandemic Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information