James Cameron Shares Another Epic Avatar 2 Set Photo As Filming Wraps For The Year

Avatar 2 will return audiences to Pandora and picks up 13 years after the events of the original film. Jake Sully and Neytiri, who now have a family, are doing what they can to keep their brood together, though they find themselves in a tough spot when an old threat returns. With this, they must leave their homes and end up exploring new parts of Pandora in the process. While we don’t have any specifics on the new places they’ll be seeing, the onslaught of set photos seem to indicate that there could be quite a few.