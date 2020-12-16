Self-Proclaimed Disney Parks Nerd Tina Fey Used ‘Jedi Mind Tricks’ To Land A Pixar Role

I love finding out that a celebrity I admire also happens to be a Disney nerd. It’s like peeling back the curtain on the people who create stuff that we love, only to find some of the things that THEY love. Tina Fey obviously has been responsible for so many entertainment escapes that pop culture has adored, from Mean Girls and 30 Rock to her time on Saturday Night Live. But her recent collaboration as a voice in Pixar’s Soul opened the door to the truth that she’s a die-hard Disney geek, as she tells me in the exclusive interview clip above.