Yes, Milla Jovovich And The Monster Hunter Cast Were Actually In Those Flipping Humvees

It was awful. It was really awful, because I get real claustrophobic. They actually built a rig that was like a rotisserie, so that Humvee was like the chicken, and it would go round and round. And, you know, they would strap us in, with all of our armor and all of our gear, and blow all of this debris into the car, and it as just like, loud. I was literally having a panic attack, I couldn’t. And you’re going upside down… it was like one of those things at the carnival, where you keep flipping over and over. I was like, ‘Wow, when I was 12, this would have been really fun. And now, I just feel like I’m literally gonna die.