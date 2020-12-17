Watch Ryan Reynolds Try To Sell The Croods: A New Age's VOD Debut While Hilariously (Not) Plugging His Gin

For a movie being sent to theaters during a pandemic (and during a surge, no less), The Croods: A New Age is doing quite well for itself so far. The animated sequel to 2013’s big hit has made nearly $77 million worldwide since it came out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. This places the film at spot No. 11 on 2020’s biggest money-making films at the box office, with a few films that came out pre-COVID (like The Invisible Man and Pixar’s Onward) not too far above it.