Watch Ryan Reynolds Try To Sell The Croods: A New Age's VOD Debut While Hilariously (Not) Plugging His Gin

Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds is a multi-talent for many reasons, but one impressive foil he’s able to pull off is simultaneously being a family man and unleashing more mature jokes every now and then. As the actor’s charming, dry humor has continued to send fans’ hearts aflutter, he’s become an impressive multitasker with these two art forms. This time, he’s done so by combining the promotion of The Croods: A New Age with his brand of gin. Yes, really.

In true Ryan Reynolds form, he obviously sticks the landing. On the other hand, ‘Actor Promotes Children’s Film With His Alcohol Brand’ might seem like a disaster in the making, but it's in good hands here. Check out what the actor did:

The dude’s a genius. I both want to go see the DreamWorks’ sequel and sip a gin and juice right now. As Ryan Reynolds’ cleverly does in the advertisement, he turns the focus on “juice” rather than his Aviation Gin to appeal to the more family-friendly audience of his latest film. He made the distinction that his product is for “mommy and daddy,” while heavily planting in his gin in a subliminal way. Hey, it worked! He sold a PG movie and alcohol! Of course he did.

For a movie being sent to theaters during a pandemic (and during a surge, no less), The Croods: A New Age is doing quite well for itself so far. The animated sequel to 2013’s big hit has made nearly $77 million worldwide since it came out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. This places the film at spot No. 11 on 2020’s biggest money-making films at the box office, with a few films that came out pre-COVID (like The Invisible Man and Pixar’s Onward) not too far above it.

Universal is the one major studio that is consistently placing its big releases to theaters for two weeks before sending them to video-on-demand thanks to a shortened window worked out between the studio and theaters. The Croods: A New Age will reach homes this weekend, following in the footsteps of Blumhouse’s Freaky and the romance All My Life, hitting VOD just in time for Christmas.

Although $77 million is great given the circumstances, the last time a Croods movie hit theaters, it made $586 million worldwide. Years and years of work and detail goes into the making of these movies, and chances are The Croods really hasn’t made anyone any money yet. So enter Ryan Reynolds, descending from the Hollywood heavens ready to hit ‘em with a little sour and sweet right here.

The Croods: A New Age has been warmly received by critics and audiences overall. It’s available to see in select theaters and will be available to rent for $19.99 starting December 18. Check out what movies are coming next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.

