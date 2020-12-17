Judas And The Black Messiah’s Director Raving About His 'Dream' Cast And 'Incredible' Actors Has Us Excited

Though they have no actual direct involvement with Judas And The Black Messiah other than being fans of the film, Gabrielle Union-Wade and her husband Dwyane Wade hosted a special Instagram Live session with Shaka King this afternoon, and during the half hour conversation one subject explored at length was the all-star ensemble that has been put together. Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya play the principals, and there is extreme talent playing the supporting roles, including Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Thorne, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and more. The filmmaker had nothing but great things to say about the cast, and added the enticing detail that he had each and every one of them in mind when he was penning the script: