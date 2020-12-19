Wild Mountain Thyme Ending Explained: Here’s What Everyone’s All Abuzz About

Throughout the movie, a beautiful and clearly head-over-heels Rosemary Muldoon confesses to the audience that she is in love with Anthony. They have been living next to each other for their entire lives and Rosemary even knows his angry old dad quite well. It seems like the only logical option for these two is to get hitched and have adorable kids together to play in their shared green fields. But, for some reason they decide to just live in less-than-blissful ignorance apart anyway. That is until Jon Hamm’s Adam drops in and starts hitting on Rosemary. Adam is the guy that’s supposed to possibly take on the farm and he’s certainly more direct.

To test out her options, she decides to fly all the way to New York for a single day to meet back up with Jon Hamm and see what city life is like. When she returns, she gets in a cute little fight with Anthony because sexual tension which leads to the ultimate reveal, he doesn’t think he is right for her because he thinks he’s a honeybee. Yes, a honeybee.