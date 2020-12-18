Charlie Kaufman Shares His Feelings About The Criticism Of Netflix's I'm Thinking Of Ending Things

Charlie Kaufman's latest film, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, is the first direct-to-streaming feature from the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter. The genre-bending film, based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name, follows a woman and her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend, played by Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons, as they visit his parents farm in the midst of a blizzard. Since premiering on Netflix in September, it has been met with praise from various critics, including our own. But no film is safe from critique, positive or negative. Kaufman could tell you about that, as he recently spoke out about the criticism has has received about the Netflix film.