Tom Hanks And Paul Greengrass Fundamentally Disagreed About One Very Important Aspect Of News Of The World

When you make a film with your leading actor, whether male or female, you're basically in the woods trying to climb a mountain in the middle of the dark knowing that it's going to rain and with gale force winds, and you both share one torch. You start with a kind of a bit of a map called a script, but the script only gets you... it's not the real woods. It's not the forest at night. And somehow you have to get there and over the waterfall and down, and then up the mountain to the summit. And the whole thing is like, 'Well, is it this way? Or is it...' 'No, it's this way!' 'No, that'd be ridiculous. It's that way!’