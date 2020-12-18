Tom Hanks Believes COVID-19 Has Forced An Important ‘Sea Change’ In The Movie Theater Industry

When I was a kid and the ABC Sunday Night movie played the first half of David Lean’s Bridge Over the River Kwai in 1:3:3 with commercials, I was still convinced that it was one of the greatest motion pictures I’ve ever seen and it was as primitive a display as possible. It may have even been in black and white. I don’t think we had a color television the first time and you had to watch the second half on Monday night. That didn’t take away from my enjoyment. Now of course with Netflix and other streaming services, we have the ability to sit and watch a movie anytime we want to on our couch. If the movie is really great and engaging, you can still come away from that experience thinking that was one of the greatest motion pictures I’d ever seen. I experienced that just recently with Chernobyl.