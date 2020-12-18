Following Lawsuit From FKA Twigs About Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy Director Has Now Commented

Lawsuits such as the one FKA Twigs filed are rare, often coming up as part of divorce cases or when someone is trying to file a court order for protection. In the case of FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf, the two had been split for a while when the lawsuit was filed. They met on Honey Boy and were reportedly together through part of 2018 and the early part of 2019. By the end of that year, FKA Twigs was mentioning she was single. FKA Twigs has said a portion of any money the lawsuit yields will also be donated.