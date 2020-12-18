Suicide Squad Director Offers Short But Exciting Jared Leto Joker Update

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The franchise got off to a rocky start with projects like David Ayer's Suicide Squad which failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike. In the years since the filmmaker has been open about how studio interference affected his villain-centric blockbuster, especially for Jared Leto's Joker. And his latest short but exciting statement about the villain will no doubt help inspire more calls for the Ayer Cut.