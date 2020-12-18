Suicide Squad Director Offers Short But Exciting Jared Leto Joker Update

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The franchise got off to a rocky start with projects like David Ayer's Suicide Squad which failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike. In the years since the filmmaker has been open about how studio interference affected his villain-centric blockbuster, especially for Jared Leto's Joker. And his latest short but exciting statement about the villain will no doubt help inspire more calls for the Ayer Cut.
David Ayer's Suicide Squad hit theaters back in 2017, and didn't quite live up to the hype established by the stellar cast and Queen-infused trailer. Ayer has since cited studio interference, which pushed for more comedy and "eviscerated" Harley and Joker's story. Jared Leto's character ended up barely in the theatrical cut, and the Bright director recently answered a fan question about Mr. J, saying:
Well, there you have it. It looks like David Ayer originally had much bigger and better plans for Joker in Suicide Squad, before much of Jared Leto's scenes were left on the cutting room floor. We'll just have to wait and see if the additional footage ever sees the light of day, revealing the original plans for the beloved DC villain.
David Ayer's comments come from his personal Twitter page, which he often uses to speak directly with the moviegoing public. He's spent years offering tidbits of what it was like working on Suicide Squad, and exactly where his original plans for the villain-centric blockbuster went awry. He's also shared images from the unused footage, leading DC fans to call for Warner Bros. and HBO Max to #ReleaseTheAyerCut.
The original Suicide Squad movie is currently streaming on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
These calls for Suicide Squad's alternate director's cut began soon after it was revealed that the Justice League's Snyder Cut would become a reality. After fans and the cast campaigned and crowdfunded for years, Zack Snyder was given millions for reshoots, editing, and visual effects. Given how David Ayer's DC blockbuster was similarly bogged down by studio interference, fans immediately pivoted their attention in hopes of the Ayer Cut getting that same treatment.
While's it's currently unclear if the director's cut of Suicide Squad will ever be released, Jared Leto's version of Joker will be given new life. Namely because Zack Snyder is bringing the character into his massive vision for the Snyder Cut, with Leto coming in for the reshoots. Perhaps this will help inspire Warner Bros. to move forward with another project for that version of the Clown Prince of Crime. Only time will tell.
In the meantime, Jame Gunn will bring the franchise back with a reboot/sequel The Suicide Squad-- hitting theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.