Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan Opens Up About How He ‘Struggled’ With Playing Christian Grey

He's much more relatable to me than Christian Grey. Oftentimes, I felt quite uncomfortable, being very honest with you, playing Christian Grey. I felt like it was very far away from me, and sometimes, I struggled with it. With Anthony, I just knew really early on I need to embody this guy, and it felt like someone I wanted to be close to. There was no distance there... It's cool to know that you can play a romantic lead that is very different from the more widely known romantic lead you played.