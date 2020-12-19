The Lovely Way Liam Neeson Surprised Frontline Workers Helping Covid Patients In 2020

Liam Neeson’s new film, Blacklight, is yet another action thriller directed by Mark Williams. According to NME, it will be the first movie to be filmed using the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Australian government has made a push to bring overseas film production to their region this year, and Blacklight appears to be one of the first films that is a product of that effort. After a period that lasted over 100 days and helped curb the spread of COVID-19, Melbourne lifted its strict lockdown measures, making it one of the safer regions in the world for life to go back to normal.