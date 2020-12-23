All The New And Confirmed MCU Characters Announced At Disney's 2020 Investor Call

Gorr The God Butcher (Christian Bale)

The highest profile actor to be confirmed within the MCU during Disney’s recent updates is Christian Bale, who will move from his legendary DC roots in the Dark Knight franchise to playing an MCU supervillain known as Gorr the God Butcher. We’ve known for most of the year that Bale was joining Marvel for Thor: Love and Thunder, but not many expected he'd take on this character specifically. Gorr is a character who is born on a nameless planet in a harsh environment without much food, with his family tragically killed by the circumstances. His rough life with prayers to the gods never answered, he believed they did not exist. When he comes across a pair of battling gods in the comics and finds out he was wrong, he decides to make it his life’s work to seek vengeance against all gods. Last time I checked, Thor is a god.