George Clooney Had Some Blunt Advice For Ben Affleck When He Was Thinking About Playing Batman

George Clooney also told Howard Stern that when he took on the role, he was in a much different position in Hollywood than he is now. Back then, he wasn’t the kind of actor who could get a movie greenlit. According to him, he was just another actor, trying to get another gig. He shared that at the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger was paid way more for his performance as Mr. Freeze, even though George Clooney was playing one of the titular characters in the film.