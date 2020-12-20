Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Looks Like Mads Mikkelsen Has Already Replaced Johnny Depp On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3

Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

As many in the Harry Potter sphere probably know by now, Johnny Depp was asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. This came after Depp lost a libel lawsuit that claimed he was an abusive spouse to ex-wife Amber Heard. With this, the actor departed after only having filmed one scene of Fantastic Beasts 3. Now, Mads Mikkelsen has been cast in his place, and reality of him replacing Depp is truly beginning to sink in now that the actor is on set.

It would appear that things on the set of Fantastic Beasts 3 are moving right along, and Mads Mikkelsen is now getting to work. The actor explained to the Associated Press that he's only been on set for a week and that so far, he's enjoying the experience. He also praised director David Yates as being "super nice" and appropriately "fantastic" and also said that he's working with a good group of people.

During the brief interview, Mikkelsen went on to say that he has not spoken with Johnny Depp concerning the Grindelwald role. However, the actor hopes to smoothly connect the bridges between the two differing Grindelwalds and do the role justice.

Regardless of how you feel about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's situation, it's hard to deny that Mads Mikkelsen is a killer casting pick. Hey may not have the household name recognition that Depp has had for well over 20 years, but Mikkelsen is definitely a star in his own right.

Since landing the role of the titular cannibal in NBC’s Hannibal, which has its own cult following and fandom, Mikkelsen has broken into other fandoms with his roles in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Star Wars spinoff Rogue One. So it only seems fitting that he adds the Harry Potter universe to his rolodex.

Mads Mikkelsen has long proven he can play a complicated villain, so we know he will make for a worthy Grindelwald. It is, however, somewhat rare that a major character in a film with such a following and well known casting pick would be taken over by another actor. It will take a unique skill set to play the character in a way that does not disrupt the flow of the film.

Grindelwald has already made quite a mark on the wizarding world and, unlike He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in the original Harry Potter film series, we became immediately familiar with his face and voice. While both villains are charismatic in their own right, Grindelwald has made himself widely known and recognizable in a personable way.

It will be interesting to see how Mads Mikkelsen comes into the role of Grindelwald and if he is able to fully bridge the gap left by Johnny Depp. CinemaBlend will continue to cover how this story progresses, so check back for updates as sneak peeks are released. Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.

Up Next

Fantastic Beasts’ Jude Law Responds To Johnny Depp’s Departure
More From This Author
How Warner Bros. Plans For HBO Max Will Affect The Actors’ Payday news 3d How Warner Bros. Plans For HBO Max Will Affect The Actors’ Payday Dirk Libbey
How The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Had Hoped Johnny Depp Could Make A Cameo news 6d How The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Had Hoped Johnny Depp Could Make A Cameo Dirk Libbey
Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin Lend Support To Dune's Theatrical Release After Denis Villenueve Speaks Out news 1w Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin Lend Support To Dune's Theatrical Release After Denis Villenueve Speaks Out Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
News Of The World Dec 25, 2020 News Of The World 8
15 Fun Rick And Morty Gift Ideas For Fans Of The Adult Swim Series TBD 15 Fun Rick And Morty Gift Ideas For Fans Of The Adult Swim Series Rating TBD
Rogue Squadron: 4 Things I Hope Patty Jenkins Brings To Life In The Star Wars Movie Universe TBD Rogue Squadron: 4 Things I Hope Patty Jenkins Brings To Life In The Star Wars Movie Universe Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance's Yara Seems Suspicious After Video From Former Reality TV Appearance Surfaces TBD 90 Day Fiance's Yara Seems Suspicious After Video From Former Reality TV Appearance Surfaces Rating TBD
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reveals New Details About Chadwick Boseman's Final Black Panther Role On Disney+ TBD Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reveals New Details About Chadwick Boseman's Final Black Panther Role On Disney+ Rating TBD
The Prom: The 10 Best Songs In the Movie, Ranked TBD The Prom: The 10 Best Songs In the Movie, Ranked Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information