Looks Like Mads Mikkelsen Has Already Replaced Johnny Depp On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3

As many in the Harry Potter sphere probably know by now, Johnny Depp was asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. This came after Depp lost a libel lawsuit that claimed he was an abusive spouse to ex-wife Amber Heard. With this, the actor departed after only having filmed one scene of Fantastic Beasts 3. Now, Mads Mikkelsen has been cast in his place, and reality of him replacing Depp is truly beginning to sink in now that the actor is on set.