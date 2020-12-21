Sing 2 Has Added Some A-List New Stars

Dreamworks Animation, while not the powerhouse that Walt Disney Animation is, has put together a strong of hits over the years resulting in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise and also spawning a sequel to The Secret Life of Pets. While not quite as popular as those films, the musical performance film Sing did perform well at the box office and a sequel was announced some time ago, but we've heard little about it since then, beyond it getting its released date pushed back along with every other movie under the sun. The movie, while still a year away, is moving forward, and the upcoming sequel just confirmed a host of new new and returning cast members, including a huge new role that will be voiced by one guy we already know can sing, U2's Bono. But that's just the beginning.