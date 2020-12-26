The Holiday's Cameron Diaz Recalls Running In Heels For 7 Days And The Movie Only Used Two Shots

You may remember the scene in The Holiday already--and spoilers if you haven't seen this movie in the past 15 years. In it, Cameron Diaz’s Amanda has just spent her Christmas holiday making a romantic connection in England. She’s about to head back to sunny California, but decides instead that it’s time to be bold. So, she decides to run back to a cottage. The only problem is that Amanda is wearing designer clothing and heels in the scene and Diaz had to run over and over again in the shoes. Unfortunately, as Cameron Diaz relayed in a recent interview with Vulture, they shot the scene over and over again, but ultimately only used two shots of Amanda running back across the landscape.