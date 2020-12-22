Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Responds To Tom Cruise's Viral Outburst

It’s hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible. The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him. They are ‘his’ movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken. In all the years of filming the Mission: Impossible franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice. He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe.