Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Responds To Tom Cruise's Viral Outburst

Over the past few days, the set of Mission: Impossible 7 has been in an upheaval. Tom Cruise’s viral outburst on crew members has the potential to change how fans see the acclaimed actor. While some have chastised the actor for his outburst, some Mission: Impossible 7 crew members have responded by coming to his defense.
Last weekTom Cruise was caught yelling at two crew members for not following safety protocols after The Sun released an audio clip. Tom Cruise’s viral outburst has led to a fallout on the set. Upon the outburst hitting the internet, several crew members left the production with offers from unusual outlets pouring in. A source from the U.K. production behind the seventh installment spoke with People Magazine about the actor’s outburst being unusual.
It’s hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible. The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him. They are ‘his’ movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken. In all the years of filming the Mission: Impossible franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice. He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe.
Another anonymous source elaborated on how filming during the pandemic has affected Tom CruiseCruise’s role as both performer and producer. They spoke to the magazine about the pressure Cruise is facing with filming Mission: Impossible 7 in the midst of a pandemic. The quote reads,
Tom’s whole life is his work. He feels the pressure of how scary things look now. He does not want any further disruption. There is a lot at stake. When he sees something less than professional, he wants to make it right.
Mission: Impossible 7 hasn’t been the easiest production for Tom Cruise or his film crew. The production has been shut down twice since it began filming early in2020. In late February, the production was shut down just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the film and television industry to come to an abrupt stop. The film began filming again in September before having to shut down again once after several crew members tested positive for the virus.
The blockbuster has managed to film across three countries - Italy, Norway and England – during the pandemic. Along with filming Mission: Impossible 7, Cruise along with returning co-stars - Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett – have also been filming the next installment. They’ve been joined by Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales. The seventh installment is set to be released on Nov. 19, 2021 while the follow-up is expected to arrive on Nov. 4, 2022.