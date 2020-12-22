Luke Wilson Gives Thoughts On Potentially Appearing In Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde 3

Leave a Comment
Throughout the year, Elle Woods has quietly been preparing for her next case in Legally Blonde 3, set for release in 2022. So far we know that Reese Witherspoon will be back to bend and snap in hot pink for the long-awaited sequel, but we’ve yet to hear word about her partner-in-crime Bruiser or husband Emmett, the latter played by Luke Wilson in the original films. It’s been almost 20 years since we’ve caught up with the couple, so will the happy couple will return?
At the end of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Elle and Emmett tied the knot in Washington D.C. with an open-ended decision to make regarding where they’d plant themselves and begin their life together. Luke Wilson sounds like he’s excited and interested in the sequel, but he has yet to be cast in the movie. In the Stargirl actor’s words to Us Magazine:
Of course [I’d do it]. As for the Legally Blonde that we’re hearing about now — I don’t know anything than the usual man on the street. And that’s really the truth. I’ve heard they’re writing it and trying to put it together, but they’re keeping it pretty firmly under wraps.
Well this is interesting. During Luke Wilson’s interview, the 49-year-old admitted that he doesn’t know anymore than we do about Legally Blonde 3. He knows it's in the works at MGM Studios and who’s involved this far, but he cannot confirm that he’s going to be a part of it. It’s definitely not the answer we were hoping for, but hey, I still think there’s still a big chance Luke Wilson finds his way in the movie either way. It just wouldn’t be the same without him, even if Emmett and Elle didn’t stick together.
Luke Wilson recently reunited with Reese Witherspoon and much of the Legally Blonde cast back in October during a Zoom call to celebrate the original film’s continued legacy and raise money for the Chefs For America Initiative. They were joined by Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Holland Taylor and Matt Davis, and raised nearly $23,000 in light of the COVID-19 crisis. Other famous casts, such as the Father of the Bride family, also came together this year for the same reasons.
Considering Luke Wilson is still in touch with and good terms with Reese Witherspoon, and interested in Legally Blonde 3, why wouldn’t he return? What remains to be known is what story is in store for Elle Woods. The script is being cooked up by The Mindy Project creator Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor.
Legally Blonde 3 is expected to be released on May 20, 2022. While we wait, check out what movies we can look forward to in the new year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.