Luke Wilson Gives Thoughts On Potentially Appearing In Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde 3

Well this is interesting. During Luke Wilson’s interview, the 49-year-old admitted that he doesn’t know anymore than we do about Legally Blonde 3. He knows it's in the works at MGM Studios and who’s involved this far, but he cannot confirm that he’s going to be a part of it. It’s definitely not the answer we were hoping for, but hey, I still think there’s still a big chance Luke Wilson finds his way in the movie either way. It just wouldn’t be the same without him, even if Emmett and Elle didn’t stick together.