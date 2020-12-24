Why Tessa Thompson And Nnamdi Asomugha Love Producing Personal Films Like Sylvie’s Love

They have access that I don't have, and they were very, very generous to open up that access to me and get the movie made. They're both executive producers on it, and Nnamdi's company, Iam21, really, they had to take the lion's share. They were like, if we couldn't get more money, they were going to have to put it up. So fortunately we did, but that's what I'm saying. It was an independent film in every sense of the word, but having the clout of those two were really helped get other actors on board; it helped get people behind the scenes to want to work with us. And so, yeah, that's what they had other than the fact that they have spectacular chemistry with each other.