Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Sees Kylo And Rey Battling On A Beloved Planet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's hard to believe, but this December marks the one year anniversary of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams' blockbuster ended the nine-film Skywalker Aga, which was no easy task. Since then plenty of unused ideas and concept art have arrived on the internet, and the latest features Kylo Ren and Rey mid-lightsaber battle on a beloved Star Wars planet.