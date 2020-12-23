Of Course, Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Took The Best Souvenir From Set

As shown in the Wonder Woman 1984 trailers, there comes a point in the movie where Diana Prince needs to break out the gold armor, which is inspired by the Golden Eagle suit that the superheroine has worn in comic book storylines like Kingdom Come. We still don’t know about the armor’s origins in the DCEU, but at least it gives Diana extra protection when she faces off against Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, who by that point has transformed into The Cheetah.