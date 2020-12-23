Of Course, Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Took The Best Souvenir From Set

Leave a Comment
If you found yourself working on a major motion picture, you wouldn’t be faulted for wanting a souvenir to commemorate the experience. Granted, oftentimes productions take great efforts to ensure that props, set pieces, costumes and more aren’t removed, but every now and then, one of the major contributors can get away with bringing some memorabilia home. For Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot, this was the helmet for Diana Prince’s golden armor.
Gal Gadot recently shared the gold helmet on display on her home, and while it doesn’t sound like she was able to get away with snagging all of the armor, the helmet on its own is enough to draw someone’s eye if they’ve stopped by the Gadot household. Take a look at the actress’ Instagram post:
Yep, that’s definitely a piece of movie memorabilia worth showing off. Gal Gadot isn’t the only DCEU actor who’s walked away with a costume-related souvenir following their time on a superhero movie. Back in early 2017, Ben Affleck revealed that he was given a replica of his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batsuit. It’s possible that Gadot’s golden helmet is also a replica rather than one she actually wore during the filming of Wonder Woman 1984, but nevertheless, if anyone associated with the sequel is worthy of being given such a helmet, it’s her.
As shown in the Wonder Woman 1984 trailers, there comes a point in the movie where Diana Prince needs to break out the gold armor, which is inspired by the Golden Eagle suit that the superheroine has worn in comic book storylines like Kingdom Come. We still don’t know about the armor’s origins in the DCEU, but at least it gives Diana extra protection when she faces off against Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, who by that point has transformed into The Cheetah.
Taking place over six decades after the events of the first Wonder Woman movie, Wonder Woman 1984 also sees Diana Prince reunited with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, who was thought to have sacrificed his life at the end of World War I. Unfortunately, along with Barbara Minerva causing trouble, she’ll also have to contend with Maxwell Lord’s Pedro Pascal, a charismatic businessman and TV celebrity who craves power. The sequel’s cast also includes Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright reprising Hippolyta and Antiope, respectively, as well as Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked in undisclosed roles. Along with directing, Patty Jenkins co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.
You can watch Wonder Woman 1984 when it hits theaters and HBO Max this Friday, i.e. Christmas Day (feel free to use the following link to sign up for the streaming service). Be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review of the sequel beforehand, and don’t forget to look through our DC movies guide to learn what else this superhero film franchise has coming up.