Chris Pine Had A Longer Fight Scene In Wonder Woman 1984 And He Makes It Sound Awesome

You never really know why action sequences are trimmed for final cut. It could be that a fight scene was going on too long, disrupting the timing of what might have been a tighter sequence. Chris Pine is right that the sequence does cut short a little bit of Steve Trevor’s impact in the moment. He punches one guy in the truck, and then finds himself getting pulled down into the belly of the beast. But it way that he describes the fight as having a Wack-A-Mole quality to it makes us want to see the full fight. Maybe on the eventual Wonder Woman 1984 DVD?