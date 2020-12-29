An Important Wonder Woman 1984 Character We Want To Return For Another Wonder Woman Sequel

Maxwell Lord decides to renounce his wish and be with his son, and Barbara returns to her human form, but she never actually renounces her wish. I mean, you could very well guess that she does considering she went from cheetah to human, but Barbara wasn’t next to a television. She didn’t hear Diana’s glorious speech, so how would she know to do so, and would she even try to if she did? While Maxwell Lord had motivation to leave his place of power and move away from his villainous ways, Barbara comes out of Wonder Woman 1984 likely feeling abandoned by him and even more envious of Diana. It doesn’t feel like we’re done with her yet.