Tessa Thompson Shares Thor: Love And Thunder Update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as the interim period between Phases was extended a full year as the rest of Black Widow's delay. But a number of highly anticipated blockbuster are currently in the works, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. That sequel will feature a number of familiar faces, including Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. And the Westworld actress recently offered an exciting update about that mysterious movie.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi brought fresh life to the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, and the results were delightful. Love and Thunder will be the filmmaker's second directing gig in the MCU, in addition to voicing the role of Korg. The movie is currently in pre-production in Sydney, and Tessa Thompson spoke about the upcoming project, saying:
It's really, really, really fun, It’s very good. I'm really excited. I fly to Australia in a couple weeks, and folks are already there and on the ground. I get very funny videos from Taika and photographs updating me. But it's a great script, it's going to be very fun. It's very fun in the music department... I'm thrilled.
Well, this is exciting. It looks like Taika Waititi is bringing the romance and comedy when Thor: Love and Thunder finally hits theaters in 2022. What's more, it looks like the soundtrack is going to be full of some bops, as Tessa Thompson specifically referenced the music of the film.
Tessa Thompson's comments to MTV News are sure to inspire some fan theories about there, as the contents of Thor: Love and Thunder are currently a complete mystery. But the project is still coming together ahead of filming, and Thompson is gearing up to suit up as Valkyrie. And since she's the new King of Asgard, she'll likely have a meaty role.
Aside from ruling over New Asgard, Valkyrie will likely be getting her own romantic story for Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie's title and Taika Waititi have both confirmed that love will be a major theme of the blockbuster, and Tessa Thompson has expressed interest in finding Valkyrie's queen. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes down once production finally begins.
After her role in Thor: Ragnarok, Valkyrie returned to the MCU with a role in Avengers: Endgame. While originally offering exposition about Thor's depression after the time jump, she and the Asgardians show up in the final battle against Thanos and his forces. She notably participated in the movie's all-female moment, single-handedly destroying a massive Chitauri Leviathan in the process.
Thor eventually passed the mantle of King of Asgard to Valkyrie, before departing to unknown space destinations with the Guardians of the Galaxy. While this opens up the storytelling possibilities for Chris Hemsworth's signature character, it'll be interesting to see how Tessa Thompson's character is ruling her people now that Thanos is gone forever.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.