Zack Snyder Shares Snyder Cut Music Clip, And It Slaps

The incredibly quick way that Zack Snyder shared this clip of Junkie XL’s new score (because the composer did come back to create new music for this restored cut of Justice League) resembled the way that he showed off his look at Martian Manhunter. The Justice League member is expected to cameo in the Snyder Cut when it lands on HBO Max, though if you don’t know when and where he will show up, I’m going to keep it secret, because we are so close to the movie arriving, and I want fans to see it for themselves.