The Muppet Christmas Carol’s Restored Deleted Scene Is Truly A Holiday Miracle

When I first came to CinemaBlend, I covered the loss of this song as a holiday feature, hoping that some day all would be made right again. Hearing that we’re closer than ever to getting the true version of The Muppet Christmas Carol is a holiday miracle to me, and surely to everyone who’s ever loved this movie, because it’s an occurrence that feels like it should have never happened. Yet, against all odds, the legacy of this musical tale has endured, and so has the negative for “When Love Is Gone.” While I’ll still watch the theatrical version of the film on Disney+, as well as the separately included scene, I’ll do so with a thankful heart, all thanks to this joyous news that just proves we could always use a little fresh Muppet magic.