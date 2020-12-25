Forget Die Hard, James Bond's On Her Majesty's Secret Service Is The Real Action Christmas Movie

Those of you who have been following me on the 007 beat probably thought it was weird that I left out 1969’s underrated Bond film out of my revisitations of the other entries in the franchise. But I did it on purpose for two huge reasons, the first being that On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is, in fact, a Christmas movie. The second and greater reason is that George Lazenby’s only outing as James Bond, between Sean Connery’s appearances in You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever, is the most underrated entry in the series.