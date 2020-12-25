Chris Pratt And Chris Evans Faced Off In Fantasy Football And Now There's A Clear Best Chris

At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to have their own favorite and least favorite Chris, but the great thing is it seems like all of those guys get along really well and spend a lot of time trying to do the right thing for other people. Pratt and Evans have even joined forces to visit sick kids in the hospital together. They all seem to like each other a lot, which is probably why so many Marvel stars came to Pratt’s defense when a small but vocal minority were giving him a hard time a few months ago about allegedly being the worst Chris. So, good for him for scoring a victory over some of his co-stars, and I can’t think of a better cause to help than the Special Olympics.