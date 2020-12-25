Emily Blunt Shares Why Working With John Krasinski On A Quiet Place 2 Was So Special

Leave a Comment
It feels like we have been waiting forever for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II. The movie was on the verge of being released earlier this year, originally dated for March 20, and it even had a big showy world premiere in New York, but the pandemic not only decimated that plan, but also later the plan to have it come out in September 2020. Now we are finally once again only a few months away from its release, and only hyping our anticipation are Emily Blunt's comments on what it was like working with Krasinski in the making of sequel and in the wake of the first's massive success.
The actor recently spoke about her experience making A Quiet Place Part II during an interview with People, and while talking about the director, who also happens to be her husband, she explained that there was a different kind of energy in the making of the follow-up that made it a different than the making of the first movie. Said Blunt,
I was just really excited to see what John could do with this second one because he had all the wings of confidence from the first one. It's a much bigger film, the world expands, and I just can't wait for people to see what he can do as a filmmaker.
While A Quiet Place wasn't John Krasinski's first venture as a feature director, having previously made 2009's Brief Interviews With Hideous Men and 2016's The Hollars, the film did mark his first time making a horror movie, so it's understandable that he wasn't filled to the brim with absolute confidence while it was being made. That being said, what he ended up doing with the material was extraordinary, and that success was definitely reflected in the box office earnings, as it made over $340 million before it finished its run in theaters around the world.
As Emily Blunt notes, all of those factors apparently led John Krasinski to be even bolder in the making of A Quiet Place Part II, which certainly looks like a much bigger movie, as evidenced by its trailers:
Unlike the first movie, John Krasinski wrote the screenplay for A Quiet Place Part II solo, and the story picks up shortly after where things left off in the previous story. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are all back in their roles within the Abbott family (with John Krasinski appearing via flashbacks), and the expanded cast also includes Cillian Murphy and Djimon Housou.
Should everything proceed as planned, Paramount Pictures will be delivering A Quiet Place Part II in theaters on April 23, 2021. We're counting down the days over here at CinemaBlend, so you can be sure that we'll keep hitting you up with news and updates as we get closer to the release date.