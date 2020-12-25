Emily Blunt Shares Why Working With John Krasinski On A Quiet Place 2 Was So Special

It feels like we have been waiting forever for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II. The movie was on the verge of being released earlier this year, originally dated for March 20, and it even had a big showy world premiere in New York, but the pandemic not only decimated that plan, but also later the plan to have it come out in September 2020. Now we are finally once again only a few months away from its release, and only hyping our anticipation are Emily Blunt's comments on what it was like working with Krasinski in the making of sequel and in the wake of the first's massive success.