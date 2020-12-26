Why Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Doesn’t Think The Movie Is Political

It’s interesting because when we shot it, we didn’t really think about it until we got to the White House. And then we’re like, ‘Hmm.’ Maxwell Lord has so many different versions in the comic books. And I think that Patty and Dave [Callaham] and Geoff [Johns] — the writers — really took Gordon Gekko’s personality. The thing about Maxwell Lord in our movie, unlike the comics, is that he’s more complex because he’s not just an evil villain. He is a regular person who wants to be all these things that you would see on TV. I know from Pedro while we were shooting the movie, that at a certain point, he just focused on the page and what was there. And along with Patty, they just created this character. But we never tried to mimic anybody else. We never tried to mimic Trump or anything.