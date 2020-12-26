Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Abs And Christmas Cheer In Holiday Photo

Many people look forward to the holiday season, as it’s a time for family, food, fellowship and… abs? Well, at least in the home of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, that last thing appears to be part of Christmas as well. It’s safe to say that many fans would be excited if they saw Hemsworth around or under their tree, but he’s a gift that’s reserved for Pataky alone. And to mark the holiday, the actress took to social media to show off her husband in a cheeky post.