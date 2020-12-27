Kevin Hart Says New Movie 'Kicked' His Butt As Production Wraps

It wasn’t an easy project, you know, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and to film this movie, we knew what we were gonna have to do and what we were gonna have to go through. And Toronto, you allowed us to come in and follow a safe agenda, but our crew, you guys showed up every single day and you were positive. And I think that energy was contagious. We all fed off of it, and we’re gonna have a great movie because of it. I just want to say I genuinely appreciate you all. I understand that this movie would not have been possible to make without the attitudes that our entire crew showed up with.