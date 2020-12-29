The 10 Best Romantic Comedies Of 2020, Ranked

1. Palm Springs

The best romantic comedy of the year and one of the best all-around films of 2020 is Palm Springs. I know this because it’s a movie about time loops (repeating the same day over and over), and yet, I pushed play on a second viewing the morning after seeing this just to relive its glory and continues to stick with me months later. Palm Springs tops this list for a number of reasons. It’s filled with laugh-out-loud moments, chiefly pulled off by Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti; it’s not only romantic, but challenges us on the subject of relationships and love tied with our own existence; it has a unique premise that really cleverly ties into its commentary; plus, it has a great soundtrack. Palm Springs isn’t dreamy or sugar-coated, yet pulls off the hopeful alchemy of the genre by the end as the pair step out of their desert sunset. We’ll undoubtedly be talking about Palm Springs for years to come.