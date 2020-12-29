Post Holidays, Tom Cruise And The Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Will Film In A Covid Hotspot

The production of Mission: impossible 7 has been one that has continuously been impacted by the global pandemic. The movie was just about to begin filming in Italy when that country became one of the first in Europe to go into lockdown as part of the growing coronavirus threat. When production began again, the cast and crew took steps to keep themselves in a bubble when shooting on location, and when working at the WB studio in Leavesden, the social distancing protocols were so strict that Tom Cruise went off on some crew members that weren't following them. However, when the movie goes back into production after the holidays, everybody may truly need to be more diligent.