Apparently, Disney Plus' Soul Almost Had A Very Different Ending

As it stands, the ending to Soul that sees Joe returning to his life, playing his big gig, and learning to live life a little more in the here and now is a beautiful affirmation of a groundbreaking sort of story that Pixar is very much used to telling. While that ending may have been hotly debated, the end result is undeniably fitting. However, with the way that Dana Murray was talking about the ending, suggesting there’s another completed finale for the movie floating around out there, we can only hope that the home video version will include this alternate fate in its special features.

For now, you can see Soul, with its current ending, streaming on Disney+, and decide which conclusion you prefer.