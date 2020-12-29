After Class Director Talks Themes That Cut Across Socioeconomic Statuses

Love is a common universal theme, but it’s the sacrifice part that really stands out from After Class. Even those who do not have children can relate, because it’s not solely about motherhood, it’s about how far a person is willing to go for a person that they love. The film is really moving in that it shows the situation through the eyes of both the mother and the daughter. So on the one hand you have the mother working so hard that she isn’t even aware of what her daughter is doing half the time, and on the other hand you have the daughter who is quietly watching, waiting and making a plan of her own.