Viola Davis Talks Working With Chadwick Boseman On Netflix's Ma Rainey, Revealing Her Nickname For Him

Although he did not share his battle with cancer with the public or even his closest collaborators, it feels as though Chadwick Boseman was attracted to films tackling legacy. And looking back, it’s quite amazing to know that when the actor first became a scene stealer with his introduction as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, he was in his first year dealing with colon cancer. Of course, we won’t be remembering Boseman for the condition that led to his untimely death earlier this year, it's his contributions to cinema and his regal and light presence that will stick with fans for years to come.