Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans After Soul’s A Disney+ Holiday Hit With Audiences

Now, 2020 has been a rollercoaster of emotions in just about every aspect of life, and the movie industry is no different. Several films that didn’t just count their losses and release straight to streaming got put on the back burner or were delayed a seemingly endless amount of times. Looking at you, The New Mutants. The brave films that attempted to make a stand in theaters, like Unhinged and Tenet, were the first to test the waters. Disney’s Soul was among the second wave of films to attempt a profitable release, and it seems to have done just that.