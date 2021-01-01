This TikTok Cat Is Obsessed With A Star Wars Scene And Mark Hamill Can't Get Enough

We need more Star Wars discourse like this. No arguing about bloodlines, or one director undoing the plotlines laid down by another. Just all of us, being amused by a cat who delightfully thinks that he or she can catch the lightsaber that a brooding Kylo Ren is tossing away during a pivotal moment in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Outside of Grogu and Babu Frik, this has to be the most adorable thing that Star Wars has ever produced. And it even has Mark Hamill’s seal of approval: