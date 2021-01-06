Soul: The 8 Most Emotional Moments From The Pixar Movie

Soul is a fantastic piece of animation that everyone should watch. When I first saw the trailer for the movie, I fell in love with the music instantly, and the animation next. I thought it looked so interesting to see a music teacher as the focal point of a movie, and not only that but a struggling jazz musician as well. But what I didn’t know I would be in for was the crazy amount of emotion the movie made me feel. I mean, this is Pixar.

I’m pretty sure it’s a requirement for people to bring a box of tissues to any of their movies. But Soul was on another level of emotion. I recently just graduated from college and, like everyone else, has had struggles with the world and what my “purpose” is, but this movie made me think like an adult and really dig deep down within me that I didn’t think I could before, and it deserves to be recognized.